Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.44% of Burlington Stores worth $93,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $272.71 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200 day moving average of $315.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

