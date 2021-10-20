Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,431 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 304.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.