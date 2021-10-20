Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,431 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 304.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
SNY opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
