Cpwm LLC Acquires 924 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

ICLN opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

