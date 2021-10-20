Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC cut its stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,690 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Athlon Acquisition worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,921 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

