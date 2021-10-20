10,000 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGAC stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

