Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,891 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $71,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

