Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 75,000 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,810. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

