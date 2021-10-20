Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 967,579 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 967,579 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

