332,630 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Bought by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 332,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Jack Creek Investment accounts for about 1.3% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $5,533,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $2,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,017,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of JCIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 63,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,274. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.