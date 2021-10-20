Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,894 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.82% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,739. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.