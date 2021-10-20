Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $128.11. 14,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $133.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,470 shares of company stock worth $14,666,418. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

