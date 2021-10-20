Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.64. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,670. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.89. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

