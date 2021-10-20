11,993 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Altman Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Shares of BUFR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.03.

