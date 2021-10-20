Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.26.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,117. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.