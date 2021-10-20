Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Target Price at $0.25

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

TUWOY stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,246. The firm has a market cap of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

