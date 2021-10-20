Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Stryker posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $272.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

