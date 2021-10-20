Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

