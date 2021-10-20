Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.46. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. Analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

