TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.45 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00007256 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $258.43 million and $9.45 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00186906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

