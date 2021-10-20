AnimalGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.31 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $3.33 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

