Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $405,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,595,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.27.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

