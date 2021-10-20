Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Sysco stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

