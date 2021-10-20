Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 968 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,479 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

