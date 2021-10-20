DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Update

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 1,308.8% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,408,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 66,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,622. DPCM Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

