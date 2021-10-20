Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $29.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $118.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

GNTY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,861. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $442.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

