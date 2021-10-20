Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.85

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $11.12. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 2,788 shares traded.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 175,266 shares worth $1,863,278. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

