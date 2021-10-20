SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.