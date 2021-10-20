SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $26.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.