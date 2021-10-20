Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 223,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.