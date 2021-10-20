Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.20. Celularity shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 222 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELU shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.