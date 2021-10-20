Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,499 Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000.

Shares of TCAC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

