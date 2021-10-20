Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000.

ASPC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,117. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

