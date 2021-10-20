Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,416. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.