Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Grows Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. WesBanco comprises about 10.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of WesBanco worth $23,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

