iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. 1,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,261. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

