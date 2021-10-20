Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $310,696.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,499,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,533 shares of company stock worth $1,394,673 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 126,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

