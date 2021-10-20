Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. 2,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,832. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

