Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 15,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,190. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

