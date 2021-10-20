Short Interest in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Declines By 25.0%

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAH stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 233,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,704. CBRE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

