Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PBTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 63,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

