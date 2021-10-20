Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PBTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 63,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

