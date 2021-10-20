WOO Network Price Reaches $1.30 on Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $687.24 million and $60.45 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00186372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00092758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,530,713 coins and its circulating supply is 527,929,192 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

