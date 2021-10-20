National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,849. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

