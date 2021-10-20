Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 44,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 163,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.73. 140,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

