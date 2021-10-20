Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 173 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,581. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

