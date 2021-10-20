Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Archetype Wealth Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 2.2% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,160,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after buying an additional 82,357 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 193,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 55,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 48,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,750. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

