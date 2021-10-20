Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Up 3.9%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69. 77 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,686,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

