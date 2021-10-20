Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 328,580 shares.The stock last traded at $42.94 and had previously closed at $40.06.
Several research firms have commented on EPAY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
