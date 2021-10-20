Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 328,580 shares.The stock last traded at $42.94 and had previously closed at $40.06.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

