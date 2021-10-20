MonaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3.54 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $100.97 million and $3.54 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.65 or 0.06072125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00300210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.46 or 0.00958821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00082022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00393750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00261427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00248966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004508 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

