Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 2993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

