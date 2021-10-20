United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

