United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.
Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
