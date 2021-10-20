Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $337.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.25. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after purchasing an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

